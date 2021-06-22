Genoa – The last line of the budget is always the most important, but also the way in which it is reached is not negligible. The awaited x-ray of the Bank of Italy on thetrend of Liguria in 2020 returns a picture that is only apparently neutral: employment fell by 1.7%, the industry lost 1.3% of turnover, fully saving employment. With the construction sector, which has even grown compared to 2019, the Ligurian factories have recovered the months of forced closures. This is thanks to a regional industry that works more on long-term orders than on consumer products, but also of guaranteed credit, of the freezing of layoffs, of public contracts. In short, the hand of the state.

The signs of malaise

Not so for services, especially tourism and transport. The crisis can be read clearly by looking at the indicators of the Bank of Italy that measure the state of health of the company: such as the count of hours worked down by 10.3%. Among employees, the decline in recruitment affected the commercial, tourism and entertainment sectors, young people and women more heavily. He beat up self-employed workers and temporary employees: “Given the situation, the decline in employment was limited and even lower than that observed for the North West (-2%) and the whole of Italy – comments Marina Avallone, director of the Genoa branch of the Bank of Italy -. But distinctions must be made, not just by sector. The hiring flows have deteriorated for those categories of people who were already in conditions of relative disadvantage, namely young people and women, who also seem to be the categories most discouraged from trying to find a new job ».

Savings deteriorate

An indication of this is the almost zeroing of consumer loans (down to + 0.9% from + 2.8% in 2019) accompanied by a flare-up of subrogations in mortgages – which have also remained stable – and by the simultaneous stop of real estate sales, which decreased 9%, to interrupt a phase of expansion that had lasted for six years. With a total wealth equal to about 11 times the disposable income, the most saving region of Italy has further raised its defenses, but overall however, credit quality deteriorated – while always remaining three points higher than the national average – with 25% (11.8% in 2019) of loans classified by banks at stage 2, i.e. still performing, but already with risk profiles that could take them to the next stage, the third, namely that of impaired loans.

Tertiary sector in crisis

The tertiary crisis cannot be underestimated, explains Avallone, who will head the Naples office from September): “Liguria is the most outsourced region in all of Northern Italy, and this has affected the overall results”. Tourist flows fell by more than 40% in 2020, mainly due to the lack of foreign presences, which fell by two thirds, and in Ligurian ports the movement of goods fell by 15% – in line with the national average.

The public hand

In partial support of the economy, the public hand: as a result of layoffs, solidarity funds, Naspi, income and citizenship pension, emergency income, food fund, the share of people without work income has grown from 9.5 % to 11.5%. To push the rebound of bank loans to businesses (+ 2.7% against -2.3% in 2019) there is the whole suite prepared by the State since last spring: two thirds of the companies monitored by Bank of Italy are using it, together with the loan suspension measures (moratoriums). Reason why, at the final balance, there are no signs of deterioration in credit deterioration.

The end of the redundancy block

Bankitalia is cautious about the possible consequences in Liguria of the end of the redundancy block that is approaching: “I believe – says Alessandro Fabbrini, head of the economic research division of the Genoa branch of the Bank of Italy – that the Ligurian industrial companies when they indicated the employment forecasts for 2021 already had in mind that during the year the limitation measures on layoffs would cease and therefore, thanks to the data that for the industry have gone less worse than we feared, I think that the release may have little impact . More difficult to predict – adds Fabbrini – the services sector, which, however, has already paid a very high price for employee employment with the non-renewal of fixed-term contracts and the 6.6% drop in temporary employees. The hope is that that decline has then prevented further consequences even with the lifting of the redundancy block ».