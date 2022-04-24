“Unlikely recession”, “it’s alarming”



Confindustria launches yet another alarm on the prospects of the economy and the governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Viscowhile acknowledging the risks deriving from the war in Ukraine, it pushes away the specter of the decline in economic activity.

A recession in Italy “it is unlikely“, affirms Visco, and the conflict”it is a terrible eventvery serious, but it is limited and at the moment does not have the global dimension that the 2009 financial crisis or the pandemic itself had “.

According to the Study Center of Confindustria, the war is holding back the economy in Europe, and in particular in Italy, reducing GDP in the first quarter and casting shadows on growth in the coming months. The Italian scenario is “worsening due to the rise in the price of energy and other raw materials”.

In the analysis of Visco “in the coming months we will continue to have high gas and oil prices”, and then “drop during the second half and more decisively at the end of the year”. The Governor said he was sure that “our country is capable of holding up” and that “we can keep our nerve with particular attention to the weakest sections of the population who will be affected”.

The Csc points out that the conflict not only amplifies the hikes of energy and other commodities, but also increases the scarcity of materials and uncertainty. Adding to the effects of the infections, this reduces GDP in the first quarter of 2022 and extends a shadow over the second: “the trend in April is compromised and the prospects are gloomy”.

In the’industry in March, the erosion of confidence in manufacturing companies, already underway since the end of 2021, has been accentuated. Total orders for manufacturing are still in a limited decline. After the volatility of January-February, the impact of the conflict on production is expected to deepen in March: this means a significant decline in the average for the first quarter, which contributes a lot to the decline in GDP. Services are also “stalled”.

Because of contagions and uncertainty, household mobility remains compressed, keeping the demand for services weak. This adds up to a still partial recovery in tourism until February. Italian exports are “expected to be weak” and the first effects of the war “are already visible in foreign manufacturing orders, which fell sharply in March”.

Furthermore, the dynamics of world trade, already flat at the beginning of the year due to the decline in trade in Asia and the increase in Europe, has negative prospects. And also the rise in long-term market rates “is a problem for Italy (and other countries)” because “it will gradually increase interest spending as new issues occur at higher rates“. Italy will therefore have” less budget space to implement a new expansive fiscal maneuver “.

