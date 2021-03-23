María Dolores Dancausa, current CEO of Bankinter, when she was the CEO of Línea Directa.

Bankinter has received authorization from the European Central Bank (ECB) to distribute the entire issue premium in kind to its shareholders, amounting to 1,184 million euros, through the delivery of Línea Directa shares, as a prior step to exit to the Stock Exchange of the insurance company.

The entity explained that the operation, approved at the last general meeting of shareholders and initially planned for the second half of 2020, had to be postponed in line with the general prudence and capital conservation recommendations of the ECB given the change in the macroeconomic scenario. caused by the pandemic.

The market value of the insurer was set at 1,434 million euros based on a valuation analysis carried out by independent experts. According to this assessment, the distribution of the share premium (1,184 million euros) will mean the delivery to shareholders of 82.6% of the company’s share capital, leaving Bankinter, as a financial stake, 17.4 The remaining%, with an estimated value, according to the same calculation, of 249.7 million euros.

Capital gains of 1,000 million

The distribution of the shares will be carried out at the rate of one share of the insurer for each Bankinter share, which will mean distributing a number of shares equivalent to the current number of shares of the bank, 898,866,154, corresponding to 82.6% of the capital. . With this, 100% of the shares of the insurer are set at 1,088,416,840.

Bankinter has explained that as Línea Directa currently has 2.4 million shares, it will be necessary to carry out a ‘split’ to adjust this figure to the new number of titles.

The reference value that Línea Directa will have at the time prior to listing will be 1,318 euros per share, the result of dividing the valuation of the independent expert (1,434 million euros) by the number of shares of the company.

Dividend of 120 million

Throughout the month of April, and prior to its IPO, Línea Directa will pay a dividend to Bankinter of 120 million euros, exceeding its solvency ratio by 210%, “above its European counterparts”. underlined the entity.

Bankinter has also highlighted that the fair value of the stake will generate a capital gain for the bank of approximately 1,000 million euros, which will be fully retained as equity. In addition, the transaction is expected to improve the CET1 consolidated solvency ratio by approximately 8 basis points.

After the authorization of the ECB, already received, two conditions remain to be fulfilled for the effective execution of the operation: on the one hand, the non-opposition of the General Directorate of Insurance to the modification of the significant holdings in Línea Directa and the approval and registration by the CNMV of the corresponding listing for the admission to trading of the insurer’s shares, which is scheduled for mid-April.

If the scheduled schedule is met, the effective listing of Línea Directa would foreseeably take place by the end of April, according to the entity.

“With this operation, Bankinter aims to enhance a company that has a history of 25 years, with more than 3 million clients, which is a leader in Spain in direct insurance, with a highly profitable business model and growth which recurrently exceeds that of the rest of the market ”, says the bank.