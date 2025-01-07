The Board of Directors of Bankinter, at the proposal of the Sustainability and Appointments Committee, has appointed Miguel Serrano as the new director of the Northwest Territorial Organization of Bankinter, which includes the autonomous communities of Castilla y León, Galicia and Asturias, one of the largest geographical area of ​​the bank.

Miguel Serrano will be in charge of the representation and commercial and business activity of Bankinter in these three territories, as well as the management of all the human teams of the different centers and offices that the bank has in this territorial organization.

Born in Valladolid 47 years ago, Miguel Serrano Rueda has a degree in Business Administration and Management from the Complutense University and Master in Financial Risks by the International Center for Financial Training of the University of Alcalá de Henares.

He has an extensive professional career in the sector, the last seven years at Bankinter, where he has developed responsibilities related to commercial strategy and customer management and service, especially in the Business segment: as director of the business center in the Salamanca neighborhood, in Madrid, or since 2019 as commercial director of Companies of the Madrid Oeste Organization of the bank.

In line with Bankinter’s strategy, Miguel Serrano places among the bank’s main objectives in this Territory to promote the different lines of business with clients, both the Business business in its different segments (SMEs, Medium Enterprises and Corporate), as well as Wealth Banking and Retail Banking for individuals.

In the corporate business, Miguel Serrano seeks to enhance the International Businesswhere the bank has a consistent offer to help companies in their foreign activity. “We offer services such as structured financing with export credit agencies, banking risk coverage with multilateral organizations, or the Supply Chain Finance platform, a pioneering service that allows the anticipation of invoices and financing the company’s supply chain. “says Serrano.

The entity also has an investment banking business line specialized in the middle marketBankinter Investment, to help companies and entrepreneurs in their large projects, with activities such as Advice on Mergers and Acquisitions, Investment in Real Estate, Capital Markets (bond issues, private placements in MARF, IPOs, capital increases) ; o Structured Financing (investment operations, balance sheet restructuring, shareholding reorganization, etc.)

Miguel Serrano has pointed out that “Bankinter has always been a reference bank for the business world. We have a high degree of specialization that we want to take advantage of to continue expanding market share. We are the only entity that has increased its corporate financing portfolio year after yearuntil reaching 33,000 million euros at the national level, and our intention is to continue promoting this growth to help our productive fabric in the creation of wealth and employment.”

Regarding the business of individuals, Miguel Serrano has highlighted that “the good image and reputation of Bankinter, and its good situation in terms of solvency, It will help us attract customers from all segments, both Wealth Banking and Retail Banking, thanks to a differentiated proposal and in the best conditions for all of them”

Bankinter has in the Northwest Territorial Organization a total of 50 centers available to its clients, including offices, Wealth Banking management and advisory centers, business centers and Corporate centers.

His predecessor, to Madrid

Michael Serrano replaces Joaquín Da Silva in office, who happens to occupy the position of director of the Madrid Corporate Banking Organization, which brings together large companies based in the Madrid Community.

Joaquín Da Silva (Barco de Ávila, 1967), has a Master’s degree in ebusiness from the Instituto de Empresa and an MBA from the European Business School. He has developed practically his entire professional career at Bankinter, since joining in 1989. Since then he has held different functions and responsibilities at the bank, mainly in the commercial areas and direct relations with clients, as Commercial Director at the Castilla Organization , director of the Balearic Islands Organization and, since 2010, as director of the Northwest Organization of Bankinter.