The Wirecard scandal has shown how necessary a reform of banking supervision is. Unfortunately, Finance Minister Scholz doesn’t really want to change anything.

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz cuts a very bad figure when it comes to coming to terms with the affair surrounding the fraudulent former DAX group Wirecard. The social democratic candidate for chancellor missed the chance to ensure a real new start in the planned reorganization of the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin). At the beginning of the millennium, the then red-green government, by merging the supervision of banks, securities trading and insurers, ensured that the industry by and large “controlled” itself and that the state had little chance of taking action. Scholz cannot be blamed for that. But he can be blamed for not wanting to change anything.

This shows his plans for the changes at the Bafin. He reacts with small-scale management measures where a fundamental change of direction would be necessary. This would include, for example, an effective criminal law for companies, such as exists in the USA, and a powerful accounting police. In the US, companies with criminal managers can be broken up inside, that’s a sharp weapon.

The Bundestag committee of inquiry into Wirecard impressively shows how desolate the situation is in this country. The MPs have not only uncovered Wirecard’s questionable connections to the government, but also the incompetence of Bafin in all its fatality – from employee trading in Wirecard shares to a non-functioning hotline for whistleblowers.

Nevertheless, Scholz is still not tidying up properly. That damages something that the minister actually wants to strengthen: Germany as a financial center. Even if stock corporations find it good to be handled with kid gloves by inspectors: they too have no interest in criminal managers having a free run. In case of doubt, this harms those who stick to all the rules. Controls that are too weak attract Ganov: inside, but deter honest companies.