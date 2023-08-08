Banking services | OP’s services are working normally again

The disturbances in OP’s banking services on Tuesday morning had been fixed by noon.
Banking group The OP says that its services are working normally again.
However, according to the OP group, there may still be occasional disruptions in the services. The OP tells about it in the message service X (formerly Twitter).
The OP group said earlier on Tuesday morning that there were disturbances in the op.fi service and the OP mobile application.
