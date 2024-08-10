Banking services | Nordea’s extensive service outage ended earlier than expected

Banking services|The outage was supposed to last six hours, but the company said it had completed Saturday’s maintenance work earlier than expected.

Nordic Saturday’s service interruption is over, and the cards will work normally again. Nordea’s director of communications told the media about this Riikka Taivassalo by e-mail after half past eleven in the evening.

Taivassalo writes that the company has informed its customers about the end of the service interruption on Nordea’s website and social media channels.

Nordea says on its website that it has completed Saturday’s maintenance work earlier than expected.

During the outage, account-related services, such as debit card use and account transfers and bill payment, were unavailable.

Nordea announced earlierthat the service interruption was supposed to last for six hours on Saturday between 19:00 and 01:00.

Length and time of the break aroused wonderas it is a busy summer weekend in terms of festivals and restaurant operations.

Nordea explained the special timing of Saturday’s service outage with a full IT update calendar and schedule requirements for international payment traffic.

Director responsible for Nordea’s personal customers in Finland Jani Eloranta told HS on Thursday that a larger information system change is underway, which has been done for several years.

Banks currently have large information systems. Thousands of different development and upgrade projects are carried out at Nordea every year. In practice, there are updates every day, and only very rarely do they cause customer effects, Eloranta described.