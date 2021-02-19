Banking services Nordea’s customer accidentally accessed another customer’s mobile bank with his IDs – “I could have done anything there”

The bank has a problem with the key figure application and the customer first had difficulty accessing the bank at all. “It shouldn’t be possible,” says Nordea’s director.

Nordean customer and former editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat Heleena Savela ended up on Friday morning completely at another customer’s mobile bank when he tried to log in to his own mobile bank.

“I tried to log in to mobile banking to see if there were any bills. It didn’t want to succeed at all, but the app behaved somehow strangely. Suddenly, however, the Middle Tapiola bill opened up, which I wondered because I am not a company customer. I noticed it was the fall of someone completely stranger. I also got to see all his account and other information, ”Savela says.

Savela used his own username and the PIN code of the passcode application to log in. HS has seen screenshots taken by Savela of a foreign male customer’s mobile bank.

“I could have done anything there. He still had quite a lot of money in his account, ”Savela says.

Savela tried to find out in the telephone bank, but there was a long queue. Probably because there has been a widespread disruption in the passcode application on Friday, which has prevented, among other things, logging in to online services and confirming online payments.

He then went to Nordea’s office, where he was first offered an appointment for two weeks. Eventually, he got the clerk to talk to him. Savela was given a code reader. Otherwise, the incident did not seem to be of great concern to the employee.

“It is incomprehensible that the matter was so indifferent. I was absolutely shocked. Could someone have access to my banking information in the same way, ”Savela says.

Nordean the director responsible for personal customers Jani Eloranta had not heard on Friday that a situation similar to the problem facing Savela had been with other customers. When Eloranta clarified the matter, it became clear that information about Savela’s situation had already been passed on to the bank’s IT experts.

“This should not be possible in any way. I’ve heard during my career as a bank bank in the world maybe one or two cases where this has happened. It was not Nordea, and then the decommissioned identification methods were now in use, ”says Eloranta.

The bank will find out the cause of the problem.