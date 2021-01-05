Banking services Nordea closes the accounts of its customers in Russia in Russia, banking in Russia also ends

Vladimir, who lives in St. Petersburg, found himself in an awkward situation when banking matters cannot now be handled in Finland and the cottage’s expenses have been taken care of with an e-invoice. According to Nordea, account closure applies to all customers outside the EU and the EEA.

In St. Petersburg resident Vladimir received a surprising letter from Nordea at the turn of November-December.

“It said the bank would close my account by the end of January because I don’t live in the EU. I was absolutely amazed. How would I handle taxes or insurance and electricity bills for my cottage in Finland in the future? They can’t be paid for in cash, ”he says.

Since 2008, Vladimir has owned a grandmother’s cottage near Mikkeli. His name has been changed because Vladimir definitely doesn’t want the authorities to know about his affairs. HS has seen the letter sent by the bank.

Vladimir says that he only uses Nordea’s account to handle invoices related to the cottage. He pays for his other purchases with his Russian credit card.

“I know I’m not alone. The decision also affects many other Russians who have a business or a cottage in Finland. The timing is particularly tricky here. Due to the epidemic, I am not able to travel to Finland to find out. Couldn’t the bank have waited until the borders opened, ”he says.

Nordean According to the company, the bank is closing the accounts of all its personal customers living in Russia and terminating the customer relationships altogether. Clients were notified of risk closures by the risk manager Aki Ostrobothnia according to gradually about a year ago and the process is still ongoing.

“This applies equally to all our other customers living outside the EU or EEA countries,” says Ostrobothnia.

According to Ostrobothnia, the measures are related to, among other things, tightened customer knowledge requirements and the fight against money laundering. Banks today need to carefully identify the origin of the funds in their accounts and the true owners of the funds.

According to Ostrobothnia, Nordea will focus on serving its four core business countries, ie Nordic customers, in the future. In addition, basic banking services are provided to residents of EU and EEA countries.

“Services are offered to people living outside the EEA only in exceptional cases, for example if moving abroad is temporary,” says Ostrobothnia.

According to Ostrobothnia, the customer base does not depend on nationality, but only on the place of residence. Ostrobothnia does not say how many customers the bank has outside the EU or EEA countries.

“They come from many different countries.”

Nordean Ostrobothnia does not want to take a position on Vladimir’s case.

“I can’t comment on an individual customer’s case, but on a general level, I can say that the letter has the bank’s contact information, and if the situation is awkward, things are tried to be agreed on in a smart way,” he says.

During Christmas, Nordea announced that it would also close its Russian company altogether. In recent years, the bank has downsized its operations outside the Nordic countries. The bank has ceased operations in Poland, the Baltic countries and Luxembourg, for example. Operations in Russia have also been reduced in the past.

Nordea’s actions are related to efforts to reduce banking risks. Nordea, like many other banks, has suffered in recent years from the turmoil of anti-money laundering and tax havens. At the same time, customer identification requirements, for example, have become increasingly stringent.

Vladimir says he called Nordea customer service after receiving the letter.

“There was a man who spoke fluent Russia. He still asked his supervisor about the matter, but apparently nothing could be done. He urged me to withdraw all the money from the account, ”Vladimir says.

After the Epiphany, he intends to be in touch with Finnish invoicers about how best to handle invoices through a Russian bank.

“It will definitely be at least an additional cost. Luckily, I have nice Finnish neighbors at the cottage who have thought that things are fine on the outside and the door is locked. In the summer, they even mowed the lawn. I haven’t been to the cottage since last February. ”