Banking services Expert: Entrepreneur with a foreign background is too often left without a bank account – can increase the gray economy

According to OP and Danske Bank, very few customers are rejected. Risks that are perceived as excessive are often related to cross-border payments.

“About a year ago we started to get in touch with financial management member counseling. The accounting firms said that the bank accounts of the client companies had been closed without giving a reason or that the start-up entrepreneurs did not receive a bank account at all, ”says an expert from the Financial Management Association representing the accounting firms. Janne Fredman.

The association surveyed 150 of its member firms and, according to Fredman, nearly half of the accounting firms had encountered the phenomenon to some extent.

“At first we thought the problem only affected entrepreneurs with a Russian background, but then it turned out that many entrepreneurs with a Chinese background, from Arab countries and also from Central Eastern Europe were in the same situation,” he says.

EU or EEA countries banks are required by law to provide basic banking services to resident individuals, such as a bank account. However, the obligation does not apply to companies.

Thus, an entrepreneur living in Finland may be denied a bank account if the bank considers that the company’s cash flow or business involves excessive risks, such as money laundering. An unexplained default by a responsible person can also be a ground for refusing a business account.

Fredman, as well as business associations, suspect that banks make these denial decisions too sensitively and en masse, that is, without examining the case of each entrepreneur individually. Banks do not have to justify their decision to the customer, which has added to the confusion of many who want to become an entrepreneur.

Business it is virtually impossible to run without a bank account. Even if a company could still pay for its services in cash, without an account, an entrepreneur will not be able to pay the company’s electricity bill, for example.

If you use a personal account for business, the bank can close it as well.

This is also a problem for society if people who are willing to employ themselves remain unemployed. On the one hand, running a business with cash can lead to tax and legal evasion.

Banks admit that accounts are denied, but say cases are isolated and rare. Banks are also assured that consideration is always made on a case-by-case basis.

“Termination of accounts or other services is rare, it is always the result of careful consideration and a matter to be negotiated with the customer,” the OP Bank Group’s Director of SMEs Heikki Peltola says.

Peltola asked the group’s 21 largest member banks about the denial of corporate customers.

“According to the answer, there had been one or two cases in the banks in the last month, some of the banks had none. 40 per cent of Finnish companies are customers of the OP Bank Group, ”says Peltola.

Peltolan according to the corporate customer’s risk assessment, it is always reviewed whether the responsible persons are subject to international sanctions. Any defaults or business bans by the entrepreneur will also be reviewed, as well as any other business connections.

“These are followed by more interpretive issues related to customer knowledge and business. What a business is supposed to be. From whom it is bought, to whom it is sold, for example, ”says Peltola.

According to anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing regulations, the bank must know the origin of the funds in the accounts and also where the funds are transferred. Remittances abroad, and especially to high-risk countries listed by the EU, can be a barrier to customer service.

“In southern Finland, within some cultures, companies sometimes act as payment intermediaries, among other businesses, through which people living in Finland can send money to their relatives in their old homeland. It is an activity that the bank needs to investigate particularly carefully, ”says Peltola.

According to Peltola, unexplained payment defaults by an entrepreneur can also be an obstacle to setting up an account, as the account usually involves payment instruments such as cards, the provision of which to the customer requires trust.

Danske Bank the director responsible for business risk management Esko Paananen according to them, the few cases where a customer is denied due to the risk of money laundering are usually related to payment transactions, ie where the money comes from and where it goes.

“There is no single other factor or background that would be the basis, but each customer is subject to the risk assessment required by the Money Laundering Act. There are, I believe, quite a few cases in which a customer relationship would not be initiated at all for reasons related to the risk of money laundering. In the case of corporate customers, applications are also somewhat rejected, for example because of creditworthiness, ”says Paananen.

Banks do not abandon productive customers for fun, but because the requirements for combating money laundering and terrorist financing are strict and constantly tightening. In recent years, some banks have paid large fines for overly lax practices.

Economic sanctions are also difficult for banks. For example, several Russian individuals and companies are subject to EU and US sanctions. In part of these persons has at least been a significant business in Finland.

Attempts can be made to circumvent sanctions by using boulevards, and therefore banks quite rightly thoroughly investigate the backgrounds of customers.

Violators of sanctions face very costly sanctions, especially in the United States.

Speeches There have been possible bank overruns in Europe elsewhere than in Finland. Banking supervisor Fivakin estimates that too low a threshold for rejecting customers could inevitably lead to an increase in the gray economy when risky activities move completely out of regulated operators and supervision.

Head of the Fiva Anti-Money Laundering Office Pekka Vasaran according to the question is tricky.

“The bank must assess the operational, money laundering and business risk for each customer. There is no universally valid measure of what level of risk should be accepted or what leads to rejection. If the consideration is made on a case-by-case basis, the bank will act as it should, ”says Vasara.

Vasaran However, it is widely acknowledged in the EU that the tightening of requirements for banks has also led to disadvantages. For example, some countries linked to terrorism are virtually embargoed.

Even aid organizations have found it difficult to get funds transferred to these countries when banks refuse to process payments

Harming the business of immigrants also has costly consequences if it prevents employment altogether.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) is currently investigating the scale of the problem and is also issuing guidance to banks on a new risk assessment.

“Facilitating international payments is now also on the agenda of the FATF, the anti-money laundering body,” says Vasara.