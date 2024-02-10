Digital media will operate normally during the holiday; full service will return on Wednesday (Feb 14), at 12pm

Service at bank branches will be interrupted during the Carnival holiday from Saturday (10.Feb.2024) to Tuesday (13.Feb.2024). It will resume on Ash Wednesday, at 12pm. The announcement was made by Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks). Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 42 kB).

The decision is permitted by the resolution 4,880 December 2020 of CMN (National Monetary Council), which allows the suspension of bank activities on weekends, holidays and Carnival Mondays and Tuesdays.

In most cases, business hours will begin at 12pm on Wednesday (Feb 14) and end at normal branch closing times. For locations where branches close before 3pm, the start of business hours will be brought forward to ensure a minimum of 3 hours of in-person service to the public.

Bank customers will be able to use digital channels (website and app) to make transfers and bill payments every day. The due date of payment slips and consumption bills, such as water, energy and telephone, will be postponed by 1 business day, i.e., payment must be made on Wednesday (14.Feb.2024).

The consumer can also anticipate payment or schedule the transfer at ATMs, internet banking, mobile banking and telephone support from banks.