Venezuela has started 2021 with the announcement of the return of the radical quarantine. As of January 4, the 7 + 7 method will be implemented, which consists of a week of flexibility and a week of radical quarantine. The goal is to stop the spread of the coronavirus throughout the country.

The bank hours to be able serving customers will be from 08:30 to 11:30 and from 14:00 to 16:30. Customer service will be done according to the last number of the identity card. Bank staff and customers must comply with sanitary measures such as the use of a mask and even take the temperature when entering the branch.

Bank hours in Venezuela

During the week of January 4 to 10, banks will operate normally. Venezuelans will be able to go to the branches during the week without having to look at the last number of the identity card. The 6th will be a holiday due to Three Kings Day and the banks will remain closed.

The next festivity will be on January 14 because of the Day of the Divine Shepherdess, although it will most likely happen to January 18. In addition, the schedule could be altered if the state of emergency is finally declared.