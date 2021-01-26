Fraud is not the main problem for banks with credit cards. PIXABAY

The pandemic has changed the way in which customers relate to their banks due to the advance of digitization, something that reduces the expenses of entities, since it allows them to close offices. However, the study 2020 Accenture Global Banking Consumer warns that this situation “has accelerated the erosion in consumer confidence”, who value products for “the price” and lose personal ties.

The study, conducted through a survey of more than 47,000 consumers worldwide (more than 2,000 participants in Spain), indicates that, without a strong emotional connection with their bank, customers are more likely to view banking services as a commodity where its cost and the agile resolution of any problem that the client has prevails.

According to Accenture, 35% of Spanish consumers rated value for money as one of the top three factors when dealing with a bank. At the same time, it is detected that “the rush to digital is depriving banking of its traditional human touch,” says Diego López Abellán, head of Financial Services for Spain, Portugal and Israel.

The winners of this battle will be “banks that infuse humanity and personalization in their digital interactions, as they will be able to forge strong connections with their clients, generate trust and drive growth,” says this executive.

Some prefer to keep going to the office

In the report, the consultant warns that “although many people welcomed the move to digital with the arrival of the pandemic, certain customer segments continued to prefer to go to their branch even for the simplest transactions.” This is a key issue when considering the massive closure of branches, as will happen in the CaixaBank-Bankia and Unicaja-Liberbank mergers, as well as in the rest of the entities although they remain alone.

With the closure of bank branches due to less use caused by covid-19 —only Santander has announced the closure of 1,033 in 2021—, “50% of customers now interact with their bank through mobile applications or sites web at least once a week, compared to 32% two years ago ”.

But banks are also considering charging for services that were previously free, which can annoy their customers. Diego López believes that they have three options: “protect themselves from small businesses with the greatest impact of covid-19, promote the cross-selling of products – especially insurance – and charge for their deposits and other services.” In this last point, he recommends segmenting customers to know the unit cost that each of them have in the bank and, therefore, not hurting those who are more profitable.