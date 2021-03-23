Members of the Bankia board before the shareholders’ meeting held in Valencia Maximo Garcia de la Paz / Bankia

It was Bankia’s 12th shareholders’ meeting and the saddest for some who took the floor during the speech at the event held in Valencia. Almost nine years after the rescue and the arrival of José Ignacio Goirigolzarri to the presidency to replace Rodrigo Rato, Bankia is preparing to be absorbed by CaixaBank. For this reason, few cared about the legal points on the agenda, which made reference to the past.

Doubts about the dismissals due to the merger with CaixaBank led to questions from the unions, who promised “energetic answers” if the dismissals are not voluntary and agreed in their remuneration. Goirigolzarri tried to calm the concern by ensuring the “search for agreements with the majority unions” and, “as far as possible, the maximum voluntariness” in the reduction of staff.

From the majority unions Comisiones Obreras (CC OO), UGT, CGT, to SATE, Accam and others, all agreed on the three demands for the negotiation that will open in a few days: voluntary and agreed dismissals, without pressure; equalization of working conditions, including contributions to pension funds, from the perspective that at Bankia salaries are lower and, lastly, the choice of those responsible for the positions by value and not by the entity of origin.

“Those who promised us that there would be no forced exits will no longer be there when the negotiation comes. The directors who will remain from Bankia after the merger will be testimonies, but we will resist like Agustina de Aragón, alone or with the other unions, in our fight for rights ”, said the SATE representative. The argument that CaixaBank can govern the new entity due to its majority dominance of the management structure was repeated by more representatives of the workers, fearing that the worst part of the cuts will fall on Bankia’s workforce.

Disputes in a state bank

CC OO warned that a State entity cannot allow itself to “assume the media or reputational risks that it would have if it creates a climate of conflict with the staff, which is the one that must deal with clients. We bear excessive pressure due to presenteeism and the achievement of objectives … now the president says that the new bank will be better … it is in his power that it be better for the people who work in it ”.

Goirigolzarri, in a conciliatory tone, thanked the efforts of the workers in all the difficult years of Bankia after the rescue, “when it was difficult to feel proud”, and promised that the appointments are not based on the bank of origin but on the merits of each. He said that the weight of Bankia executives was balanced according to the size of each bank and insisted that the merger is good for the professional projection of those who follow.

He admitted that the changes that come “will not be easy.” In the speech he admitted: “I am fully aware that the short-term adaptation process will not be easy.” But he affirmed that the negotiation will be guided by the search for agreements with the majority unions, the maximum voluntariness that is possible and meritocratic criteria, as well as harmonizing working conditions.

“The road has not been easy”

In his speech, Goirigolzarri recalled the long journey since the project began in 2012, a period during which “very hard” times have been experienced. “The road has not always been easy,” acknowledged the banker. However, he has said with “enormous pride” that the team has achieved during this time what many doubted was possible, that is, to turn Bankia into a sustainable, solvent bank with high satisfaction rates for the quality of service provided. .

In fact, he said, Bankia went from being the main problem in the financial and stability sector in Spain in 2012, to being a benchmark within the sector and making a decisive contribution to the country’s socioeconomic improvement.