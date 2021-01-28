The Chairman of Bankia, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri (i), and the Chief Executive Officer José Sevilla (c), during the 2020 General Shareholders’ Meeting. EFE / Bankia Bankia / EFE

Bankia has presented what will be its last annual accounts before being absorbed by CaixaBank in the first quarter of this year. The entity has achieved an attributed net profit of 230 million euros in 2020, 57.6% less than in 2019, after making an extraordinary provision of 505 million for the covid-19.

Margins on the income statement show falls, due to the effect of negative interest rates and the fall in the results of financial operations. Profit before tax, excluding extraordinary items, grew 8%, with a 12% increase in commissions and a 1.9% drop in general expenses. “The result core (interest margin and commissions, less operating expenses) grew 3.8% in the year, reaching 1,336 million ”, says the entity in a note.

José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, Chairman of Bankia, states in the press release: “Despite all the difficulties and interest rates have deepened in negative territory, Bankia has closed a very positive year in business terms, with significant growth in credit to companies, in mortgage production and in investment funds ”.

Despite the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, mortgage formalizations reached 3,348 million euros in the year, 14.3% more than in 2019, after registering a historical record quarter with the granting of 1,086 million between October and December.

“Promising future” with CaixaBank

According to the entity, the objective of the extraordinary provisions is to further strengthen the balance sheet and “thus have greater flexibility to meet the financial needs that families and companies may have in the future” and it was added to another 576 million in provisions ordinary credit and adjudicated.

The future absorption by CaixaBank has also been present in the words of the Chairman. As he recalled, 2020 “has become the year of the culmination of the Bankia project as an independent entity” and thanks to the “enormous management challenges” faced during these last ten years, it is situated “in an extraordinary position with regard to the integration with CaixaBank.

“I am convinced that together we have an enormously exciting and promising future,” he said, in a few words that seem to be addressed to his staff, who are now facing an integration that will mean a significant reduction in the number of workers and office closures whose figures they have not yet been made public.

The public entity ensures that the 2018-2020 Strategic Plan culminates with its main goals met in solvency, reduction of non-performing assets or the development of the business in high-value products for the client, according to the CEO, José Sevilla.

Bankia’s market share in investment funds rises to 7.51%, while net deposits in 2020 amount to 1,328 million euros, the best performance of the large Spanish banks.

49,000 mortgage defaults

José Sevilla adds in the note: “We have granted freelancers, SMEs and companies about 11,000 million euros in loans with ICO endorsement and we have formalized 49,000 mortgage defaults and more than 61,500 defaults on consumer loans”

Loans to companies closed 2020 with a balance of 42,600 million euros, 17% more, after rising by 6,100 million euros in the year

Bankia assures that it has consolidated its leadership in capital “among the large Spanish banks with a CET 1 ratio fully loaded ”, the highest quality capital, “From 15.48%, which rises to 16.17% if the regulatory flexibility measures are incorporated.” The excess of accumulated capital, including the paid dividends, has reached “2,934 million in 2020, exceeding the target set by Bankia in the 2018-2020 Strategic Plan.”

Risk management allows placing net non-performing assets (NPA) at 2.98%, meeting another of the central objectives of the plan. The delinquency rate fell to 4.7% and the coverage rate rose 4.2 points, to 58.2%.