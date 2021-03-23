The Chairman of Bankia and who will be the CEO of the new entity, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, and the CEO of CaixaBank and who will be CEO of the new entity, Gonzalo Gortázar Caixabank and Bankia / Caixabank and Bankia

The exchange of shares of the merger between Bankia and Caixabank is subject to the completion of the operation on March 26, which will occur if prior to that date the authorizations of the National Markets and Competition Commission are obtained ( CNMC) and the Ministry of Economic Affairs. This has been stated by both entities in a letter sent this Tuesday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), which coincides with the holding on Tuesday of the last Bankia shareholders’ meeting alone before completing the merger.

CaixaBank will issue 2,079 million ordinary shares to meet the exchange ratio of the merger with Bankia, set at 0.6845 new CaixaBank shares, with a nominal value of one euro each, for each Bankia share. The securities will have the same characteristics and with the same rights as the existing CaixaBank shares at the time of issue, for each Bankia share, with a nominal value of one euro, without additional compensation in money.

To these effects, CaixaBank will carry out a capital increase in the amount necessary to meet the exchange. There will be no pre-emptive subscription rights and the subscription of these shares will be reserved to the holders of Bankia shares. Furthermore, the Bankia shares of which, where appropriate, CaixaBank is the holder or the shares that Bankia has in treasury stock will not be exchanged under any circumstances, proceeding to their redemption.

The securities would start trading on March 29, explains the Madrid-based entity, which today holds the last shareholders’ meeting in its history in Valencia, in which it plans to approve the 2020 accounts and re-elect its president, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri , as executive director.

In statements prior to the meeting, Goirigolzarri expresses his satisfaction with this operation, which begins “a new stage, exciting, but not without risks” that will give rise to the first Spanish financial group. The “magnificent work” carried out by Bankia and its staff has allowed them to anticipate the bank consolidation process and have “the best possible partner” for the future: CaixaBank ”, adds Goirigolzarri. The balance of this last stage “cannot be more than positive,” explains the president, who gives the example that more than 42% of clients recommend working with the entity, when in 2013 “only 3% did”.