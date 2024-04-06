From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 04/06/2024 – 12:09

Taking place this weekend, 6th and 7th, the 10th edition of Brazil Conference at Harvard and MITwhich this year has the theme “The Meeting of Various Brazils” and aims to discuss ideas and solutions for the social challenges faced by the country. In total, there will be more than 80 speakers, including academics, leaders and representatives from different sectors and companies for dialogue comprehensive, covering everything from society and politics to economics and culture.

Among the speakers is the president of Banco Master, Daniel Vorcarowhich will address, alongside the founder of ProLider and Instituto Four, institutions dedicated to the development of young leaders interested in developing Brazil, Wellington Vitorino, a panel that will debate how young entrepreneurs can contribute to transforming Brazil, through initiatives social and economic.

Vorcaro has more than 20 years of experience in business, investments, mergers and acquisitions. He began his career at a very young age, creating a model that became the hallmark of his professional career: the restructuring of companies.

Banco Master's flagship product is Credcesta, a payroll-deductible benefit card that democratizes access to credit and has already reached more than 4.5 million people across the country.

In the wholesale vertical, Vorcaro also created Banco Master de Investimento and in the insurance sector he is a partner at Kovr Seguradora. Recently, Banco Voiter and Will Bank also joined Banco Master's ecosystem of financial solutions.

Welligton Vitorino, who is a student at MIT, spoke in an exclusive interview with ISTOÉ to talk about his expectations for the lecture. Click here and check it out.