43-year-old banker Davide Fontana from Borno, Italy, has told detectives lurid details about the murder of 26-year-old Dutch-Italian porn star Charlotte Angie. “I took a hammer and started hitting her,” Italian newspapers quoted him as saying. “I slit her throat. I stood there watching her for half an hour and then I went home.”



Yuri Vlemings



30 Mar. 2022

Fontana met Angie, whose name was Carol Maltesi, in October 2020 at a hotel in Milan. The two had met through Instagram. The banker wanted to take his chance in the porn industry and started a relationship with Angie. He even left his wife for her. Although the affair lasted only a few months, the two kept in touch, including sexually.

Angie’s body was found on March 20. She was murdered. Davide Fontana – photographer, food blogger and therefore also amateur porn actor in his spare time – confessed in the night from Monday to Tuesday, which, according to his confession, had taken place on January 10 or 11.

Violent Explosion

Fontana was working from home that morning because he tested positive for corona. “We recorded two videos with my mobile phone,” said the banker, who has made porn videos with Angie before. Before the sex tape, he tied her with black duct tape to a pole on the first floor of her flat in Rescaldina, about 30 kilometers north of Milan. He also pulled a plastic bag over her head. See also Ukraine-Russia negotiations: Israel's Prime Minister surprises Putin

Then the explosion of violence happened. “I started hitting her all over her body with a hammer, not hard,” the Italian newspaper quotes Corriere delle Sera it. ,,When I got to her head, I started beating her hard, I don’t know why. I don’t know what happened to me. I think she was already dead, but not knowing what else to do, I slit her throat with a kitchen knife. I watched her for half an hour and then went home.”

Text continues below this photo

David Fontana. © rv



To trick others into believing Angie was still alive, he answered the texts on her smartphone for two months. He wrote on her behalf that she “wanted to change her life and get out of the porn world.” Those lies stopped on March 26 when a reporter wanted to hear Angie’s voice. “The only one who asked for that in two months,” said Fontana. “I got scared and didn’t answer him again.” See also Gold futures hit their highest since June 2021

Another awkward moment for Fontana was when a boy next door asked about Angie and her son, with whom he normally played every fortnight in Rescaldina. “He is with his father in Verona”, replied Fontana. That was in February, when he was not yet a suspect.

cut into pieces

Meanwhile, Fontana tried to get rid of the corpse. “I dismembered the body in three days,” he confessed. “I bought a chest freezer on Amazon.” He kept her dismembered body in it for days. He then tried to burn the remains with alcohol in a barbecue of a bed and breakfast in Varese, but that didn’t work.

Fontana transported everything back home and on March 19 decided to travel in her Fiat 500 to a hotel in the mountains of Borno, where he went on holiday as a child. There the next day, on his way back to Rescaldina, he threw the remains of a slope he had carefully chosen. See also Zelensky: from comedian to hero of the Ukrainian resistance

A hiker saw the five plastic bags with body remains on the affected slope in Paline di Borno near Brescia last Sunday. The body had been cut into fifteen pieces. The victim’s specific tattoos allowed Charlotte Angie/Carol Maltesi to be identified. Fontana had tried in vain to make it unrecognizable. A camera had recorded the passage of the Fiat 500, the moment a transmission tower from Borno picked up the signals from his smartphone.

Today Davide Fontana is being questioned again.

Carol Maltesi, a porn star known as ‘Charlotte Angie’. © Instagram







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.