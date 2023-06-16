The five-year strategy of the bank of non-core assets “Trust” – to collect 482 billion rubles by 2023 – has been completed by 93-94%, said the head of the bank, Alexander Sokolov. According to him, by the end of the year “Trust” expects to fulfill it by 100%.

In an interview with the channel “Russia 24” he also noted that “if circumstances develop more optimistically”, the strategy may be overfulfilled.

At the same time, Sokolov noted that “a huge number of operational processes” could not be completed within the originally estimated time frame. For example, the Trust management expected that five years would be enough to pass courts in foreign jurisdictions, but the coronavirus pandemic and the geopolitical conditions of recent years prevented this.

“The period of time during which we must implement the strategy has been extended until the end of 2026 due to many ongoing events. But we can fulfill the financial part of the strategy,” said Alexander Sokolov at SPIEF 2023.

In addition, the bank plans to raise another 100 billion rubles.

Also, the Trust is faced with the task of completing all operational procedures and judicial actions. In addition, part of the strategy will be the completion of “work with assets under restructuring,” Sokolov stressed.

“Trust” carries out a complete reset of the assets that it gets under stress. First, the legal contour is cleared, and then the financial one. “This is the curtailment of all the schemes that would-be businessmen who brought the assets to such a state did. Sometimes in these schemes there are hundreds of legal entities that make up the group,” Sokolov said. After that, “Trust” brings the asset to the average industrial indicator of efficiency, financial and operational, then there is an open direct sale at the auction.

Bank of non-core assets “Trust” is a Russian financial institution with majority state participation. The main activity is asset management with the aim of their recovery, increase in market value and sale at the maximum price.