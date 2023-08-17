Bank of Ireland has apologized for a computer glitch that allowed some customers to withdraw money they didn’t have in their ATM accounts. According to reports from the ‘Guardian’, the bank claimed to have resolved the temporary “technical problem” which had also allowed transfers beyond the customers’ limits to other accounts. However, Bank of Ireland advised customers that any money withdrawn from their ATM accounts or transferred to others when the failure occurred would still be debited from their accounts. “We are aware that the technical problem has allowed some customers to withdraw or transfer funds above normal limits”, added the bank which has invited “all customers who may find themselves in financial difficulty due to overdrafts on their account to contact us”.