Court ruled that the rule applies when the crime occurs on a public road far from the agency

The 4th Panel of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) unanimously decided that a financial institution should not be held liable for theft of funds recently withdrawn from a bank teller by a customer, when the crime occurred on a public road far from the bank. According to the panel, such an occurrence is characterized as an act of a third party (the so-called external fortuitous event), which excludes the bank’s objective liability.

The decision was made in a lawsuit filed by a couple against a bank, seeking compensation of R$35,000, after having the amount stolen. The robbery occurred after the victims withdrew the amount at the bank branch, drove several kilometers on a public road and parked their car in the parking lot of a building where they had an office.

The court ruled in favor of the request, considering that the bank’s objective liability was applicable, and the TJ-BA (Court of Justice of Bahia) confirmed the sentence, understanding that the distance traveled between the bank branch and the crime scene would be irrelevant.

According to the court, it was proven that the crime only occurred because the victim was observed inside the bank branch. According to the TJ-BA, there was negligence on the part of the bank, which failed to comply with the legal requirement to install screens to prevent such observation.

Before the STJ, the bank argued that it was not responsible, as the robbery occurred after the money had been withdrawn from the bank’s cash register and the bank had left the branch without any incidents.

The rapporteur of the appeal, Minister Raul Araújo, noted that, in the trial of Repetitive Special Appeal 1,197,929the 2nd Section of the STJ established the thesis that banking institutions are objectively liable for damages caused to account holders, resulting from fraud committed by third parties, characterized as internal fortuitous event.

The minister said that the STJ even approved the Summary 479according to which financial institutions are objectively liable for damages caused by internal fortuitous events relating to fraud and crimes committed by third parties in banking transactions.

“It is noted that the aforementioned understanding applies only in cases of internal fortuitous events, which is why the STJ case law admits the objective liability of banks for crimes that occur within their branches, due to the risk inherent to the activity, which includes the safekeeping and movement of high amounts of cash.”, reads the decision (full – PDF – 911 kB).

The judge stated that this understanding of case law cannot be applied to the present case, in which the victims, after withdrawing an amount of money from a bank, were allegedly followed for a long distance by the criminals to the parking lot of the building where their company’s office is located. Only then was the robbery announced.

“This is an obvious external fortuitous event, which removes the causal link and, therefore, removes the objective civil liability of the financial institution, especially for the reason that the crime was not committed inside the banking establishment.”, said the STJ minister.

Finally, the rapporteur stated that the banking institution cannot be held responsible for the fact that the account holder had scheduled the withdrawal of the amount in advance.

For the STJ minister, this circumstance leaves the factual context vague and incomplete. According to him, it is even possible to raise the hypothesis that third parties, including people from the victim’s own company, were aware that the money would be withdrawn on that date, suggesting that the crime could have been premeditated.

With information from STJ.