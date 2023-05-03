Wednesday, May 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bank shares | Shares of regional banks fall in the US

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Bank shares | Shares of regional banks fall in the US

The prices of bank shares have fallen significantly on Tuesday in the United States.

Regional ones the prices of bank shares have been significantly decreasing on the US stock market on Tuesday.

The shares of the Arizona-based Western Alliance Bank and the California-based Pacific Western Bank have been at the top of the decline in the shares of smaller banks.

Western Alliance’s share price was down by 15.9 percent just before ten in the evening Finnish time, while Pacific Western’s share was down by 24.3 percent.

of The Wall Street Journal According to (WSJ), the customers of both banks include a lot of technology startups, like Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which collapsed in March.

Regional ones bank shares have declined widely on Tuesday. The index, compiled by the asset management company KBW, which follows the shares of regional banks, was down 5.3 percent just before ten in the evening Finnish time.

See also  Alpine skiing | Alpine star flips on one leg, centimeters away from the safety fence: "Near-death experience"

In addition to the previous instability in the banking sector, investors have been worried about the US central bank Fed’s interest rate decision, which it will announce on Wednesday. The Open Market Committee, which decides on the central bank’s monetary policy, is expected to raise the key interest rate once again by 0.25 percentage points.

Shares of major US banks have also been falling on Tuesday. At ten o’clock in the evening, for example, Bank of America’s share was down three percent, Wells Fargo’s share was down 3.7 percent, and Morgan Stanley’s share was down 2.1 percent.

During the weekend, the stock of JP Morgan, which was selected as the buyer of the troubled bank First Republic, was down 1.7 percent.

of the United States deposit protection authority the FDIC suspended First Republic Bank on Monday and said it would sell most of the bank’s assets to JP Morgan.

It was hoped that the sale of First Republic, which had been in trouble since the banking turmoil in March, to the giant bank would calm the mood in the market, but based on Tuesday, this has not happened.

See also  Companies | FT: Tiktok cancels the entry of its e-commerce function into Europe - "The market just isn't there yet"

Analyst at the British bank Barclays Jason Goldberg opined to the WSJ that the market always seems to be worried about something.

“With the First Republic gone, they’re kind of looking for who else might have problems.”

Global banking analyst at investment firm Loomin Sayles Julian Wellesley tells the WSJ that we may be moving into a “chronic phase of the crisis.”

“The outlook for regional banks is difficult,” Wellesley told the WSJ.

#Bank #shares #Shares #regional #banks #fall

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Kevin Sullivan, US ambassador to Nicaragua, will leave the country amid a tense relationship with the Ortega y Murillo regime

Kevin Sullivan, US ambassador to Nicaragua, will leave the country amid a tense relationship with the Ortega y Murillo regime

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result