Bank shares | Shares of regional banks fall in the US

Regional ones the prices of bank shares have been significantly decreasing on the US stock market on Tuesday.

The shares of the Arizona-based Western Alliance Bank and the California-based Pacific Western Bank have been at the top of the decline in the shares of smaller banks.

Western Alliance’s share price was down by 15.9 percent just before ten in the evening Finnish time, while Pacific Western’s share was down by 24.3 percent.

of The Wall Street Journal According to (WSJ), the customers of both banks include a lot of technology startups, like Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which collapsed in March.

Regional ones bank shares have declined widely on Tuesday. The index, compiled by the asset management company KBW, which follows the shares of regional banks, was down 5.3 percent just before ten in the evening Finnish time.

In addition to the previous instability in the banking sector, investors have been worried about the US central bank Fed’s interest rate decision, which it will announce on Wednesday. The Open Market Committee, which decides on the central bank’s monetary policy, is expected to raise the key interest rate once again by 0.25 percentage points.

Shares of major US banks have also been falling on Tuesday. At ten o’clock in the evening, for example, Bank of America’s share was down three percent, Wells Fargo’s share was down 3.7 percent, and Morgan Stanley’s share was down 2.1 percent.

During the weekend, the stock of JP Morgan, which was selected as the buyer of the troubled bank First Republic, was down 1.7 percent.

of the United States deposit protection authority the FDIC suspended First Republic Bank on Monday and said it would sell most of the bank’s assets to JP Morgan.

It was hoped that the sale of First Republic, which had been in trouble since the banking turmoil in March, to the giant bank would calm the mood in the market, but based on Tuesday, this has not happened.

Analyst at the British bank Barclays Jason Goldberg opined to the WSJ that the market always seems to be worried about something.

“With the First Republic gone, they’re kind of looking for who else might have problems.”

Global banking analyst at investment firm Loomin Sayles Julian Wellesley tells the WSJ that we may be moving into a “chronic phase of the crisis.”

“The outlook for regional banks is difficult,” Wellesley told the WSJ.