Febraban says that bills due by November 2nd can be paid on the next business day without surcharges

Banking services to the public will not operate on the All Souls’ Day holiday, on Thursday (2.Nov.2023). The announcement was made by Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks). Services will return normally on Friday (Nov 3). Both on Saturday (Nov 4) and Sunday (Nov 5), self-service areas will be available for making transfers and paying bills. Bills due on November 2nd can be paid on the business day following the holiday, on November 3rd, without surcharges. Customers can also use banks’ digital channels. Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 17 kB).