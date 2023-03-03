Home page World

A firefighter is standing in front of the bank branch in Sandersdorf-Brehna. © Tom Musche/dpa

In Saxony-Anhalt, three masked men stormed into a bank branch in the evening – one sprayed tear gas while the others looked for loot. The manhunt is in full swing.

Sandersdorf-Brehna – Two employees were injured in an attack on a bank in Sandersdorf-Brehna (Anhalt-Bitterfeld) in Saxony-Anhalt. Three masked men stormed into the branch around 5:25 p.m. on Thursday evening, the police said.

A 52-year-old employee and a 52-year-old employee were in the house at the time of the crime. After the incident, they were taken to hospital with injuries.

One of the perpetrators used tear gas on the bank staff. Meanwhile, the other perpetrators were looking for loot, it was said. It was initially unclear whether and how much money they stole. The men fled in a car in an unknown direction. The search is in full swing. dpa