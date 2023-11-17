Genoa – Bank robberies in the two-year period 2021-2022 almost halved (-46%) in contrast to the criminal phenomenon of robberies in Italy, which increased by 7.8% compared to the 2019-2020 period. The data is contained in Intersectoral report on predatory crime produced by Ossif experts (ABI research center on anti-crime security) and the Criminal Analysis Service of the Central Directorate of the Criminal Police, with the participation of Assovalori, Confcommercio–Imprese per l’Italia, Italian Tobacconists Federation, Federdistribuzione, Federfarma, Poste Italiane, Unem and Italiana Oils.

Liguria is positioning itself at the top of the ranking for number of episodes every 100 thousand inhabitants. At a national level, in the two-year period 2021-2022, given a recovery in total robberies committed in Italy (+7.8% compared to the two-year period 2019-2020), a significant reduction in the phenomenon was recorded in all the sectors considered. The most evident drop concerned bank robberies which almost halved (-46%). This is followed by robberies at petrol stations (-30.8%), pharmacies (-26.6%), post offices (-25.6%) and tobacconists (-22.5%). Robberies in commercial establishments are almost stable (+0.4%), while those committed in public streets are increasing (+14.7%).

For the general director of the Abi, Giovanni Sabatini, “the safety of customers and employees is a fundamental priority for the banking sector, which has always been committed on this front in terms of investments and training, but above all in close collaboration with the institutions and law enforcement agencies. The drastic reduction in the phenomenon of robberies, which in the last ten years has seen a 90% drop, going from 1,242 in 2012 to 124 in 2022, is the tangible result of this commitment and confirms that we are proceeding in the right direction. It is important to continue this commitment.”

In 2022, robberies committed in Italy were 25,642, +16.1% compared to the previous year. The resurgence of crimes that had already characterized 2021 continued, in which there was an increase of 10.5% compared to 2020, the year in which the lowest number of cases was recorded with 20 thousand episodes. The value recorded in 2022 is however significantly lower than the peak reached in 2013 with over 43 thousand cases.

Robberies carried out in public streets represented over half of total robberies (59% of cases). This is followed by robberies in commercial establishments (14.0%), in homes (6.4%), in public places and establishments (3.9%), in pharmacies (1.3%), in petrol stations (0. 8%) and in tobacconists, post offices and bank branches (0.5%).

The elaborations at a territorial level on the various risk indices, possible for some sectors (banks, post offices, tobacconists, pharmacies and commercial establishments) have made it possible to highlight the areas

greater risk. The average national risk indices (number of robberies per 100 operating points, category by category) are as follows: banks 0.6 – post offices 1 – tobacconists 0.3 – pharmacies 1.7 – commercial establishments 0.8. Liguria shows risk indices above average in two categories: tobacconists 0.4 and commercial establishments 0.9, while in the remaining three categories it is below average.

In 2022 the indices increased in 12 regions, including Liguria, Piedmont and Tuscany. Lombardy is the region with the highest intersectoral risk index: 1.2 per 100 operating points. In Liguria the intersectoral risk index in 2022 was 0.8, better than Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and Lazio but worse than Veneto, Campania, Sicily and Calabria.

As regards the intersectoral risk index of the provinces, Milan leads the ranking with 2.2 e Genoa is in thirteenth position with a 1.1better than Turin, Bologna and Venice, but worse than Verona and Florence.

Moving on to thefts, from the comparison of the category data the predominance of thefts in commercial establishments (over 67 thousand cases in Italy) and in public establishments (almost 38 thousand) emerges. Among the other categories, thefts in pharmacies follow with 1,363 episodes, those in banks (227 events including attacks on ATMs), in tobacconists (204) and at post offices (163 including attacks on ATMs).

For thefts, the average Italian risk index is as follows: banks 1.1 – post offices 1.3 – tobacconists 0.4 – pharmacies 6.8 – commercial establishments 14.4. Liguria shows an above average risk index only in commercial establishmentswhich recorded 18.8.

Lombardy was the region with the highest intersectoral risk level: 23.5 thefts every 100 operating points. An intersectoral risk level higher than the national average (12.1 thefts per 100 operating points) was also recorded in Emilia-Romagna (19.7), Piedmont (15.9), Liguria (15.7), Lazio , Trentino Alto-Adige and Tuscany (14) and Veneto (13.2).

In Italy in 2022, 963,032 thefts and 25,642 robberies were committed. The national average of thefts committed per 100 thousand residents is 1,589 (Liguria below the average with 1,476). The national average of robberies per 100 thousand residents is 42 (Liguria above average with 53, in third position after Campania and Lombardy). In the first six months of 2023 the national average of thefts committed per 100 thousand residents is 797 (Liguria below the average with 671), while the national average of robberies committed per 100 thousand inhabitants is 23 and Liguria is above average with 27.