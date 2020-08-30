The ability to capture significant changes in the evolution of economies and adapt economic policies with sufficient flexibility differentiates the quality of institutions and those who govern them. This attribute has once again been highlighted by the US Federal Reserve, the central bank of that country, with the announcement of its president. Essentially, it has recognized that, of its two statutory objectives, inflation control and full employment, the quantitative specification of the former must be reviewed in the light of the already long-standing evidence that it does not constitute a threat. This means making the subject to that 2% limit of variation of the inflation rate more flexible and allowing a greater interpretive slack in the achievement of this objective of price stability. An absolutely necessary goal for any economy, but in no way incompatible with reducing unemployment.

