The Municipal Education Department delivered the bank references for the Social Equity Scholarships for the second call for applications in 2024.

This time, there are 5,666 financial supports, resources that can be used by parents or guardians to purchase school supplies, uniforms and registration fees.

Martha Aracely González Holguín, head of the department, indicated that deliveries will take place from August 5 to 7.

On this day, the procedures were carried out at the Josué Neri Santos Gymnasium. On August 6 and 7, the delivery will take place at the facilities of the Coordinadora de Atención Ciudadana del Suroriente, in the Zaragoza neighborhood.

He explained that tomorrow Tuesday, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., those whose first letter of their father’s surname is A to L will be attended to; while on Wednesday, August 7, bank references will be given to the rest of the students who were previously approved.

He said that since 2023, it has been approved that this economic benefit can be used by up to four siblings from a single family, as long as they meet the requirements established in the call.

He highlighted that the Municipal Administration 2021-2024 has worked to ensure that more families can access these Social Equity Scholarships; now the requirements are easier to meet, and for the first time the benefit is granted to children in all preschool grades.