From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 17/12/2023 – 15:00

Agibank has open for subscriptions for the 2024 edition of its internship. The 35 vacancies are for higher education students from Campinas and the region, in the state of São Paulo and in different areas of knowledge, such as Economics, Communication, Video Design/Production, Marketing, Law, Psychology, Administration, Accounting, Mathematics, Computer Science and Engineering.

To enroll, you must have at least two semesters available to complete the program, which is scheduled to begin in March 2024. There will be 30 hours/week of internship, with a scholarship of R$1,900 and VR/VA of R$ 1,101.94.

The selection process will take place in a journey format, with personal and professional development guidance to ensure that even candidates who do not advance feel that they gained knowledge during the selection.

The work model will be hybrid, with some days in person at the headquarters in Campinas and others remotely. “For those at the beginning of their careers, face-to-face work ends up helping with learning, as it allows them to experience the company's culture in practice, observe more experienced people working closely and build relationships without losing flexibility and well-being for everyone” , emphasizes Aguiar.