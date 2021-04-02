The Central Bank of Russia revoked the license from Maykopbank. This was reported on Friday, April 2, at website regulator.

“The Bank of Russia made such a decision <...> guided by the fact that Maykopbank underestimated the amount of reserves required for the formation of reserves for possible losses on loan and equivalent debts, and also overstated the value of property in order to artificially improve financial performance and conceal its real financial position “, – said in a statement.

The Central Bank also revoked licenses from Geobank and the non-bank credit organization RIB.

Geobank was deprived of its license due to the bank’s loss of its own funds and violation of laws regulating banking activities. In particular, according to the Central Bank, the organization used premises for its activities, rented on the basis of “repeatedly prolonged contracts, which were recognized as short-term and were recorded on the balance sheet in violation of the requirements of the Bank of Russia regulations.”

In turn, according to the decision of the Central Bank, NSCO “RIB” “violated federal laws regulating banking activities” and “violated the requirements of the Bank of Russia regulations in the field of combating the legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime and the financing of terrorism.”

On March 12, the Central Bank revoked the license of the commercial bank Alba Alliance. At the same time, the credit institution itself sent to the Central Bank a petition to liquidate the bank in connection with the decision of the owner.

On the same day, it was also decided to revoke the license from the commercial bank “Modern Business Standards” (CB “SStB”). Over the past year, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation has repeatedly applied measures against KB “SStB”.