Part of the easing of the Bank of Russia, introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, will end on March 31. This is reminded RIA News…

From April 1, in particular, the regulator’s recommendation to banks to satisfy the requests of citizens and entrepreneurs to restructure loans will cease to be effective. Also, banks will be able to forcibly evict debtors from housing subject to collection.

In addition, the recommendation not to charge a penalty for overdue debt is canceled.

In February, Garegin Tosunyan, President of the Association of Russian Banks, gave Russians advice on how to improve their credit history. So, he explained that financial institutions understand the difficulties of borrowers associated with the pandemic and will take them into account. At the same time, it is necessary that the Russians be tuned in to a responsible attitude to loans.

Earlier it was reported that banks began to refuse to issue new loans to Russians more often – the share of approved applications in 2020 became the minimum over the past three years. In 2020, Russian banks approved only 33.9 percent of the total number of applications submitted (versus 36.9 percent in 2019 and 41 percent in 2018). Most of all refusals were received by citizens on car loans – 62 percent of applications were refused by banks.