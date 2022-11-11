As expected by analysts, the mexican central bank followed in the footsteps of its counterpart in the United States, the Federal Reserve (Fed)and applied a 75 basis point increaseafter in October the inflation in the country bind four months above 8 percent annual rate. In general, Banxico’s monetary policy tightening cycle has already accumulated an increase of 600 base points.

“In its most recent decision, the United States Federal Reserve increased the target range for the federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time and foresaw additional increases,” Banxico said in its announcement of monetary politics this Thursday.

“Among the global risks, those associated with the pandemic, the prolongation of inflationary pressures, the aggravation of geopolitical tensions and tighter monetary and financial conditions stand out.”

Specialists predict that the reference rate in Mexico will end the year at 10.50 percent and reach 10.75 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

Prior to Banxico’s announcement, Scotiabank said that rates of between 10 and 11 percent will be seen until the end of 2023.

Luisa Valle, deputy director of Financial Markets and Macro Analysis of this bank, stated at the 50th National Convention of the IMEF, that it will be complex to see rates of around 5 percent again, as it was before the critical point of the Covid-19 pandemic. 19.

Banxico’s Governing Board continues to anticipate that inflation will converge to the 3 percent target until the third quarter of 2024, and core inflation is not letting up and is showing an upward trend.

“Headline inflation decreased slightly in October, to stand at 8.41 percent, due to a decrease in its non-core component. However, core inflation continued its upward trend and reached a level of 8.42 percent,” said Banxico.

“For the short term, the forecasts for general inflation present marginal downward revisions, while those corresponding to core inflation were revised slightly upwards,” he said.

Of the five members of Banxico’s Governing Board, four voted to raise the rate by 75 base points, with the exception of Gerardo Esquivel who wanted a 50 base point increase.

“The greatest concern continues to be about food prices, which continue to rise strongly and explain more than half of the accumulated general inflation of the last year,” said UBS in a report prior to Banxico’s announcement.

Yesterday it was announced that inflation in the US was 0.4 percent monthly in October, less than the 0.6 percent predicted by the Bloomberg consensus.