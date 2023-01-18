THE BoJ (Japan Central Bank) announced this Wednesday (Jan.18.2023) that it will maintain the short-term interest rate at -0.1% per annum. The 10-year Japanese government bond yield target was also unchanged, remaining at 0.5%.

The autarchy’s decision upset investors, who were pressing for changes in the bond’s yield limit. On the contrary, the bank said it intends to maintain the index.

On December 20, the BoJ surprised by raising the yield cap from 0.25% to 0.5%. However, at the time, he warned that the change did not represent the beginning of a cycle of high rates.

The measure has been used in many countries to hold inflation in the face of rising energy and food prices.

After decades of deflation, consumer prices in Japan are also on the rise. The inflation forecast for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 was 1.6% and 1.8%, respectively. Here’s the full (425 KB), in English, from the report released by the BoJ this Wednesday (18.jan).

the dollar up 2.4%, for 131.20 yen, after ad. The average for Nikkei stocks jumped more than 600 yen and the yield on Japanese 10-year government bonds fell 10.5 basis points to 0.395%.