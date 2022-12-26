By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday dismissed the chance of a short-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, though markets and policymakers are signaling an increased focus on what will happen after it ends. of Kuroda’s tenure.

Investors continued to boost Japanese government bond yields on expectations that the central bank will phase out its yield controls under a new president when Kuroda’s second five-year term ends in April next year.

The shift in attention to a post-Kuroda era was also evident in Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s comments on Monday that a decision on revising Japan’s decade-long plan to beat deflation will be taken after the nomination. of a new president of the Bank of Japan.

“It’s something for after the new governor of the Bank of Japan has been decided,” Kishida told a seminar, referring to possible changes the government might pursue in its joint statement with the central bank that commits the institution to achieving a target. of 2% inflation as soon as possible.

The Bank of Japan shocked markets last week with a surprise widening of the subsidy band around its 10-year bond, a move aimed at easing some of the cost of prolonged stimulus.

Kuroda said on Monday that last week’s decision was intended to increase the effect of his ultra-loose policy, rather than a first step towards withdrawing his massive stimulus program.

“This is definitely not a step towards an exit. The Bank will aim to achieve the price target in a sustainable and stable manner, accompanied by wage increases, continuing monetary easing under control of the yield curve,” Kuroda said in a speech given to business lobby firm Keidanren.

But Kuroda said wage growth is likely to pick up gradually due to intensifying labor shortages and structural changes in Japan’s labor market, which are leading to higher wages for temporary workers and an increase in the number of permanent workers.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kentaro Sugiyama)