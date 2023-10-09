Bank of Italy, Visco raises the alarm among investors. The country’s economic situation is worrying

Further complicating the situation for the government Melons here comes the interview of the head of the Bank of Italy with the Financial Times, that is to say the economic newspaper that more than any other has attached the executive in view of maneuver. Ignatius Visco – we read in La Stampa – the prime minister certainly does not help with these declarations, the phrase that resonates most in her speech is “The government should reassure the markets, debt and low growth worry investors“. Visco also praises the right-wing executive but fear for the near future prevails: “The Meloni government performed better than many expected, but should recognize that international investors have legitimate concerns” on the country. A suggestion, that of Visco, which comes on the eve of the discussion of the budget law in the Chamber. Which will be fought, as financial resources are limited. Caution must therefore be high.

Species – continues La Stampa – in light of the fact that i interest rates will remain high for a long time, as recalled yesterday by the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde. “I don’t think there is speculation against Italy. I think it’s essentially about the concerns about long-term economic growth“. And this is why Visco, speaking to the newspaper that more than any other has criticized the Meloni government from the summer to today, urges the Prime Minister to reassure financial operators. The trend of markets and returns, writes the FT, citing excerpts from the interview, shows that investors “they are making sure” against the risk of a spiral made by weak long-term growth and high debt. Tomorrow the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will lower global growth estimateswith the exception of United States.

