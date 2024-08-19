Three reasons to nationalize Bankitalia

As we all know the Bank of Italy it is a public law body (Article 97 of the Constitution states the principle that public offices are organized according to the provisions of the law. Furthermore, Article 4 of Law 70/75 states that no public body can be established or recognized except by law).

With the privatizations designed to make money, see some examples such as: Eni, Enel, IMI, INA, BNL, COMIT, Telecom Italiaas well as the IRIetc. the Italian State has collected from 1994 to today approximately 95 billion euros, but as can be seen they have not been of much use, given that the public debt in 1994 was set at 1,178,315 million euros (debt/GDP 121.84%), today it has almost tripled, we are quickly approaching 3,000 billion euros (3 trillion).

All this shows that selling the “family jewels” is useless, in fact it generates monsters, why? Probably “it was not studied well”. Do you want an example? The Bank of Italy saw in its capital the presence of those banks that were later privatized and what effect did it have? Today, the Bank of Italy no longer belongs to the Italian State, but to banks, insurance companies, foundations, etc., to put it briefly, privateso private that a “monster” has been created.

Obviously, the Bank of Italy structured in this way does not take orders from the State or Governments, but does more or less what it wants. Do you agree? In 2019, on the proposal of FdI, the process to nationalize Bankitalia through the Ministry of Economy began, paying at nominal value the shares owned by private individuals, an estimated value of 7.5 billion euros. Today I do not know what happened to the proposal and I can find no trace of it. Maybe it ran aground? In any case, I thought that there are at least three reasons to nationalize it, here they are:

Bankitalia owns 551 billion of our public debt; has 2,452 tons of gold in deposit; the current composition of the capital is in stark contrast with the 1936 law (rdl 12 March 1936 n. 375).

The 1936 decree was issued for 3 reasons:

establishment of a “state” body with the function of high surveillance; introduction of institutional, temporal and operational specialization of credit institutions; separation between medium-long term and short-term banks.

The latter has been overturned with the 1994 reform and up to the present day it has seen a sort of “deregulation” in banking matters (today we also have bank-insurance), but with the blessing of the ECB of course. Then there was the ban on entering the boards of directors of companies, in practice those who provide credit cannot be partners of the creditor. Finally the icing on the cake: can you explain to me how Bankitalia can control those who control it?

Is this enough of a clarification? In the end, we can always think that by nationalizing Bankitalia, we can count for something more with the ECB where we will reason as a State and not as a private individual. I know and we all know how powerful the banking lobby is, but it is time for the State to reclaim what is its, knowing full well that the current situation is in blatant conflict with the laws. I will close, momentarily, with a maxim of ancient law: abusus non tollit usum – abuse does not eliminate use.