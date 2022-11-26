Bank of Italy: risks to financial stability have increased. But “the banking system, households and businesses are more solid overall

In Italy “the risks to financial stability have increased in recent months, mainly due to persistent geopolitical instability, the increase in inflationary pressures and the worsening of growth prospects”. This is the analysis of the Bank of Italy in the report on financial stability. However, underlines Bankitalia, “the banking system, households and businesses are overall more solid than in past episodes of turbulence”.

In Italy, “in the medium term, the overall picture remains conditioned by the evolution prospects” of the “factors of instability” linked to the “tense” international economy, to geopolitical tensions, to the increase in inflationary pressures, and “there are still critical issues linked to the high public debt and the risk of a return to a structural condition of low growth”.

Bank of Italy: the rapid rise in long-term interest rates and the economic slowdown “have led to high volatility and a worsening of liquidity”

“The world economy – observes the institute on Via Nazionale – is strongly influenced by high inflation, energy and food supply difficulties, as well as the slowdown of the Chinese economy. The central banks of many countries are continuing in the normalization process monetary policy to counter inflationary pressures”.

For Bankitalia, “the conditions on the international financial markets have worsened since last spring. The rapid rise in long-term interest rates and the economic slowdown have led to high volatility and a worsening of liquidity. The economic deterioration is reflected in the expected growth for the next two years”. This was stated by the Bank of Italy which estimates growth of 0.3% in 2023 and 1.4% in 2024, “a sharp decline compared to what is forecast for 2022”.

However, the institute underlines, the estimates contained in the Macroeconomic projections for the Italian economy do not incorporate the data on GDP for the third quarter (up by 0.5 per cent), higher than expected, which would lead to a slight revision to the increase in forecasts for 2023. “The estimates do not differ significantly from the trend ones contained in the Update Note to the 2022 Economic and Financial Document published at the beginning of November (0.3 per cent in 2023 and 1.8 per cent in 2024) and by those of the other main analysts”, underlines Bankitalia again.

As far as Italian businesses are concerned, “the financial situation is affected by the slowdown in economic activity, the rise in energy product prices and the increase in interest rates. Indebtedness has increased but the debt service capacity remains high”. According to Bank of Italy, “the strong recovery in profitability recorded last year has eased. The profits of listed companies expected for 2023, however, remain higher than those of 2022, with the exception of the energy sector”.

“Debt – observes the institute on Via Nazionale – increased in the summer months and the credit offer conditions are becoming more restrictive. The repayment capacity remains good, due to the recovery of profitability, high liquidity and looking ahead, the sector’s vulnerability would remain limited, barring a much greater than expected deterioration in economic conditions”.

