Bank of Italy, the new estimates: in 2022 GDP will grow by 3.8%, in 2023 by 0.4%

Bank of Italy see grey on the country’s economic future, between now and 2024. To weigh a atmosphere of high uncertaintyassociated “to the price trend and availability of raw materials, which are mainly affected by the possible developments of the conflict in Ukraineto the evolution of business international, to the fallout from the phase of tightening of monetary conditions globally”.

According to the latest estimates by via Nazionale, the growth of GDP should be attested to 3.8 percent in 2022at the 0.4 in the 2023 and at1.2 percent is in the 2024 both in 2025. The estimate, indicated as the baseline scenario, is contained in the macroeconomic projections for the Italian economy by the Bank of Italy, which has revised upwards this year’s and next year’s data, set for October respectively at 3.7 and 0.3%, the same level indicated by the government in the update of the Nadef.

Bank of Italy, consumer inflation down: +7.3% in 2023, +2.6% in 2024

