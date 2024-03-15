Public accounts: Bank of Italy, debt drops to 2,848.7 billion in January (-14.1 billion)

In January the public administration debt amounted to 2,848.7 billion. The decrease (14.1 billion) compared to the value of December 2023 reflects the decline in the Treasury's liquid assets (15.7 billion, to 34.2) and the effect of the discounts and premiums on issuance and redemption, the revaluation of inflation-indexed securities and the change in exchange rates which overall reduced the debt by 1.3 billion, partially offset by the requirement (2, 9 billion). The Bank of Italy indicates this in the statistical publication “Public finance: needs and debt”.

With reference to the breakdown by subsectors, the consolidated debt of the central administrations decreased by 13.6 billion, that of the local administrations by 0.4 billion and that of the social security institutions by approximately 0.1. The average residual life was 7.9 years.

The share of general government debt held by the Bank of Italy decreased slightly to 24.2 percent; in December (last month for which this data is available) that held by non-residents was equal to 27.6 percent (from 27.5 in the previous month), while that held by other residents (mainly families and non-financial businesses ) remained essentially stable, at 13.4 percent.

Tax revenues increase in January which according to the latest data from Bank of Italy amounted to 46.5 billion, an increase of 5.1% (2.3 billion) compared to the corresponding month of 2023.

Fabio Panetta in his speech at the XV conference between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bank of Italy

“Restrictions on international trade and the mobility of labor and capital can reduce the degree of economic efficiency, limit opportunities for risk diversification and hinder the diffusion of technologies, knowledge and ideas, with potentially high risks and costs.” Thus the governor of the Bank of Italy Fabio Panetta in the speech read by the secretary of the directorate Gian Luca Trequattrici at the XV conference between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bank of Italy.

“Diplomacy has an essential role in order to contain the negative effects of these trends, safeguarding Italian and European interests and strengthening cooperation with areas of the world with ample development opportunities”, he adds.

“In recent years we have seen a sharp increase in trade restrictions determined above all by the intense confrontation between the United States and China, as well as by the re-emergence of protectionist tendencies. Since 2017, Chinese exporters' market share in the United States has shrunk by 9 percentage points. The decline was greater, equal to 15 percentage points, for products with high technological content and for those usable for military purposes”, he notes.

"The events of the last few months – from the crisis in the Red Sea to political tensions in other regions of Asia, Africa and the Middle East – seem to confirm the start of a historical phase in which the uncertainty and instability of the global geopolitical framework could represent the normnot the exception".

“In such a scenario, the slowdown in international trade which I previously defined as physiological risks turning into a real process of 'deglobalisation', harbinger of very high risks, especially for economies closely integrated into international trade such as those of Italy and EU”, he says.

“For Italy, strengthening the partnership with Africa can have strategic value“. “The expansion potential of that continent is evident – he states – as well as his economic delay. Added to the abundance of natural resources – including essential raw materials for the production of renewable energy – is a young and growing population”. “In the absence of far-sighted cooperation and assistance policies, it would be difficult to stem the migratory pressure of African populations towards areas capable of offering better living conditions. While on the one hand this would increase the supply of labor in countries afflicted by a clear trend towards ageing, on the other hand an uncontrolled migratory influx would pose complex problems of social and work integration”, he underlines.

“The G7 program under the Italian presidency assigns a central role to the issues of development and economic and political relations with Africa, in continuity with initiatives already underway at an international level, such as the so-called Partnership for Rise (Resilient and Inclusive Supply- chain Enhancement)”. Furthermore, “the Italian Government's Mattei Plan also aims to promote cooperation initiatives with African countries, especially with reference to the construction of infrastructure works, in which Italian companies boast consolidated experience on the continent”, he adds.

“Recent estimates indicate that a fragmentation of international trade between “blocs” of countries would reduce the well-being of the world population by an average of 5 percent. According to other analyses, if fragmentation limited the diffusion of technologies the loss of well-being would rise to 10 percent “. Thus the governor of the Bank of Italy Fabio Panetta in the speech read by the secretary of the directorate Gian Luca Trequattrini at the XV conference between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bank of Italy.

“A crisis of the cooperation system and of the multilateral structure of world governance would also limit the ability to respond to global issues such as climate change and the risks of pandemics. But the negative effects of a disorderly deglobalization would go beyond the strictly economic field. They would end up have negative repercussions on political relations, cooperation and peace”, he adds.