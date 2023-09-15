Bank of Italy, new public debt record: 2,858.6 billion in July

New record for public debt in July. The figure, reports the Bank of Italy, increased by 10.4 billion compared to the previous month, amounting to 2,858.6 billion. The increase in the Treasury’s liquid assets (26.6 billion, to 68.4) and the effect of the discounts and premiums on issuance and redemption, the revaluation of inflation-indexed securities and the change in interest rates exchange rate (0.5 billion) more than offset the cash surplus of the public administrations (16.7 billion).

With reference to the breakdown by subsectors, the debt of central governments increased by 11.3 billion, while that of local governments decreased by 0.9 billion. The debt of social security institutions, however, remained substantially stable. The average residual life of the debt remained stable at 7.7 years. The share of debt held by the Bank of Italy decreased to 25.2 percent (from 25.4 percent in the previous month), while in June (the last month for which this data is available) those held by non-residents and by other residents (mainly families and non-financial businesses) increased slightly, standing at 26.9 and 11.8 percent respectively.

In July tax revenues +12.6% to 66 billion

In July, tax revenues accounted for in the state budget amounted to 66.0 billion, an increase of 12.6 percent (7.4 billion) compared to the corresponding month of 2022. This was reported by the Bank of Italy. In the first seven months of 2023, tax revenues amounted to 297.4 billion, an increase of 7.5 percent (20.6 billion) compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

