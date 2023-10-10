Bank of Italy, Nicoletti Altimari: “The debt must be drastically reduced, a plan is needed now for the three-year period ’24-’26”

The government Melons has to deal with it spread which continues to rise, has now reached the share of 210and this is especially worrying in view of the financial maneuver. There Nadef it has brought to light all the difficulties in the public finances and the ECB has already cracked down on the executive. To make things worse there are also the concerns of Bank of Italy. According to the managers of Palazzo Koch – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – the improvement expected in the next three years is marginal and this exposes public finances to risk. “The high debt-to-GDP ratio is a serious element of vulnerability: it reduces budgetary space to deal with possible future adverse shocks, exposes the country to the risk of tensions on the markets financial, increases the cost of debt for the State, businesses and families”, said Sergio Nicoletti Altimarihead of the economics and statistics department of Bank of Italy, heard in Parliament on the Nadef just presented by the government, which updates the public finance program.

“The increases in rates and spread of the last few weeks – he added – I am a warning bellwhich must not lead to excessive alarmism, but to strengthen the commitment to secure public accounts”. According to the Bank of Italy “plan a reduction in the debt burden already in the three-year period ’24-’26 large enough to be robust with respect to economic trends that are less favorable than expected, would decrease the possibility of negative repercussions of any turbulence on the markets”. Anticipating the debt correction, therefore, “it would avoid the risk of having to resort to strong adjustments in the future of public accounts in the event of adverse shocks“.

