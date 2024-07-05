Bank of Italy, macroprudential policies: first meeting of the Committee

On 5 July 2024, the meeting was held at the headquarters of the Bank of Italy in Rome, the first meeting of the Committee for Policies macroprudentialestablished pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 207 of 7 December 2023.

The meeting was attended by the Governor of the Bank of Italy Fabio Panettawho chaired it, the President of the National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange (Consob) Paul Savonathe President of the Institute for Insurance Supervision (Ivass) Louis Frederick Signorinithe Acting President of the Pension Fund Supervisory Commission (Covip) Francesca Balzani and the Director General of the Treasury Richard Barbieri Hermitte.

At the beginning of the meeting, the draft internal rules of the Committee were discussed, which will be approved and published in the coming days. Subsequently, the risks to the stability of the Italian financial systemIn particular, the risks deriving from the national and international economic situation, from the evolution of real estate markets in different countries and the evolution of conditions on financial markets; the dynamics of investments in certificates by Italian families were also analyzed.

Overall, the Committee’s assessment is that the risks to the financial stability in Italy are currently contained. The main elements of vulnerability are attributable to the possible worsening of ongoing conflicts, to a lower-than-expected dynamic of economic activity and to changes in the perception and attitude to risk by investors.

The discussion then continued with the illustration by the Authorities of the measures and initiatives having relevance macroprudential recently adopted or in the process of being adopted. With reference to the banking sector, in particular, the analyses conducted by the Bank of Italy in support of the decisions on macroprudential capital buffers adopted by it since last autumn. The minutes of the meeting will be made public in a subsequent communication.