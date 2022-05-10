Mortgages over 2%, a level they had not registered since mid-2019

The rate hike begins to be reflected in bank credit. In March, she writes the Bank of Italy in the statistical supplement “Banks and money”, the rates on mortgages casa have “reappeared” above the 2% ceiling, a level they had not registered since mid-2019. The Bank of Italy calculates the “taeg” rate of new loans, that is, inclusive of ancillary costs. Also in slight ascent i taxi on the new ones financing to businesses.

TO March they were equal to 1.23% (1.09 in February). There Bank of Italy indicates, in detail, that the rates on loans for SMEs (those for amounts up to 1 million) recorded an average rate of 1.78% for March while taxi on new loans of more than 1 million (for larger companies) they amounted to 0.87 per cent. THE interest rates on the total of outstanding deposits they amounted to 0.32 per cent (0.31 in the previous month).

Bank of Italy, lo stock of credits in distress remained stable

The stock of credits bad debts of banks granted to non-financial companies and producer households, the latter definition which includes sole proprietorships, simple and de facto companies, producing non-financial goods and services marketplaces, which employ up to 5 people, remained stable in March compared to February.

TO March the stock was equal to 27.57 billion, provisional figure, against the 27.6 billion recorded in February. The construction sector, with non-performing loans of over 6 billion, leads the unenviable ranking of the part of non-performing loans not able to return to performance, followed by manufacturing (5.4 billion), trade (5 billion) and real estate ( 4.1 billion).

Bank of Italy, loans for families grow by 4% in March

THE loans from the banking system to households and businesses accelerate again in March. According to data from the Bank of Italy, loans to non-financial companies grew by 1.3% annually (+ 1.2% the previous month) and those to households by 4% compared to the same month in 2021 (+3, 8% in February). Loans to the private sector, corrected on the basis of the harmonized methodology agreed within the European System of Central Banks, adds the Bank of Italygrew by 2.5% over twelve months (2% in February).

Also on an annual basis, deposits from the private sector are recovering, growing by 4.8% while i deposits in current accounts, they recorded growth of just under 8% per year. On the other hand, bond funding slowed (-8.9% compared to March 2021) which compares with the -6.7% per annum recorded in February. Securitized loans from the Italian banking sector at the end of March amounted to 303 billion, a slight increase compared to the stock of 301 billion recorded at the end of February.

A large part of securitisations relate to impaired loans (173.4 billion) we read from the tables of via Nazionale. Securitizations of loans granted to businesses amounted to 162.6 billion and those to households amounted to 134.6 billion.

