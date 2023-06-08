Bank of Italy definitively fires Bertini

In technical term it is called “deposition”. But in practice it is a dismissal in all respects. With a bare page that Affaritaliani.it is able to show to its readers, the Bank of Italy has decided to permanently remove Carlo Bertini, the inspector of Palazzo Koch who shed light on the famous diamond scam and that for this he has experienced a long legal dispute with Bank of Italy. Now the final act – or almost, in the sense that you can still appeal to the TAR – signed by the director general of the institution Luigi Signorini. This is the outcome of the hearing that was held in Via Nazionale on 11 May.



According to Affaritaliani.it, among other things, Bertini is apparently considering what to do. Appeals obviously have a cost, which is growing visibly after all this time. What is certain is that as of today the inspector is no longer an employee, albeit suspended, of the Bank of Italy. Of course, he could make yet another request to the TAR for the precautionary suspension of the new dismissal provision and then obviously the appeal on the merits against the new decision. But it is difficult to continue on this path.

Summary of previous episodes: dismissed from his post on July 18, 2022 for telling Report about the irregularities in the sale of diamonds to customers of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, according to a ruling by the Lazio Regional Administrative Court, Bertini did not enjoy the right to receive the assistance of a lawyer during the hearing of the Bank of Italy Disciplinary Commission. And for this he had to be reinstated. Or at least, so it seemed with a pronouncement in March of this year.

