Cash ceiling, pos, Rdc and flat tax: Bank of Italy’s perplexities on the maneuver

From the cash ceiling to payments with posfrom the Basic income at the flat tax: Fabrizio Balassonehead of the economic structure service of the Economics and Statistics Department of the Bank of Italy, during his hearing before the joint Budget Commissions of the Chamber and the Senate, dismantles the first piece by piece economic maneuver of the government Melons– which will impact approx 39.2 billion in the country system- emphasizing as a series of fiscal measures contained in the financialhave critical aspects which the Bank of Italy has repeatedly reported in reference to similar measures”.

First of all the cash ceiling set at 5,000 euros and the squeeze on digital payments through pos. Measures that according to Bankitalia tend to promote the underground economyinstead of opposing it. Only “the use of electronic payments allowing the tracing of transactions would reduce tax evasion”, explained Balassone. He added: “The limits on the use of cashwhile not providing an absolute impediment to the realization of unlawful conduct, they represent a obstacle for different forms of crime and evasion”. And for those who have doubts about the costs, Balassone explained: “The cash has costs related to security, such as those associated with theft, transport of valuables and insurance. Our estimates for 2016 indicate that for merchants the cost of cash in relation to the value of the transaction is higher than that of debit cards and credit”.

Fazzolari tough against Bankitalia: “The criticisms of via Nazionale? They are financed by private individuals”

“That the maneuver does not please the unions, Confindustria, Bank of Italy, it means that it does not hang anywhere. It’s a good sign, it’s okay. ” She said Lo Giovanbattista Fazzolariundersecretary to the Prime Minister, arriving at Palazzo Chigi and answering reporters’ questions on the criticisms raised, in particular, by Palazzo Koch.

“I think it is normal for everyone to say in the budget law phase which aspects disappoint them, that’s okay. Bankitalia is owned by private banks – he remarks Fazzolari -, is an institution that has a vision, legitimately, and this vision makes it consider it more appropriate that there is no longer any de facto use of cash. However, this is not the view of the ECB. It’s not that one is bad and one is good…we have two radically different opinions. There BCE reiterates that the banknote is the only legal tender and that Member States cannot limit the use of the only legal tender in favor of a private currency, and Bank of Italy who legitimately has another vision which instead deems it more appropriate for citizens to make use of a private currency in the banking circuit”, he concludes.

