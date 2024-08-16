Bank of Italy: Public debt rises to 2,948.5 billion in June

Public debt continues to rise and is getting ever closer to the 3 billion mark: last June, the debt of the public administrations increased by 30.3 billion compared to the previous month, amounting to 2,948.5 billion. This was reported by Bankitalia in the Bulletin ‘Need and Debt’. The increase reflects the need of the public administrations (15.3 billion), the growth of the liquidity of the Treasury (13.5 billion, to 45.4), as well as the effect of the discounts and premiums on issuance and reimbursement, the revaluation of inflation-indexed securities and the change in exchange rates (1.4 billion).

With reference to the distribution by subsectors, the debt of the central government is increased by 30.4 billion, while that of local governments decreased by 0.1 billion. The debt of social security institutions remained almost unchanged. The average residual life decreased slightly to 7.7 years, from 7.8 in the previous month. The share of debt held by the Bank of Italy decreased to 23.1 percent (from 23.3 in the previous month), while in May (the last month for which this data is available) that held by non-residents stood at 28.9 percent (from 28.8 percent in the previous month) and that held by other residents (mainly households and non-financial businesses) at 14.3 percent (from 14.1 percent in the previous month).