The Bank of Ireland has apologized after fixing a computer system glitch that allowed customers to withdraw or transfer more money than was available in their accounts. The possibility of withdrawing more money than that present in the accounts has prompted many to go to the ATM, causing long queues which have made it necessary to intervene by the police. According to media reports, even customers with no money in their accounts were able to withdraw up to €1,000. The bank has warned its customers that withdrawals and transfers, including those in excess of normal limits, will be debited from accounts, potentially leading to costly overdrafts. Announcing the fix, he added, “Nighttime payments on accounts may appear during the day. We sincerely apologize for the disruption this caused.”



00:28