The largest bank in Georgia, TBC, has informed customers about the blocking of accounts in case of violation of sanctions against the Russian Federation. This information appeared on the official website of the organization on Thursday, April 20.

“Please note that if the bank detects a transaction in violation of the sanctions, it reserves the right to close the client’s accounts without prior notice,” the bank reads. statement jar.

TBC recalled that the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation include, among other things, an asset freeze, blocking, restricting access to financial resources, as well as a ban on exports from the US, UK and EU to Russia and vice versa.

Earlier, on April 18, the largest bank in Cyprus, Bank of Cyprus, notified its customers about the closure of Russian accounts. Law firm Main Partner Trust noted that the bank has been sending notifications to its customers for a week now.

On April 14, the second largest bank in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Emirates NBD, began blocking investment accounts of Russians following a European Union (EU) directive. Kira Vinokurova, Special Adviser on Sanctions Issues at the Pen & Paper Bar Association, explained what is happening with the global administration of the sanctions regime by the United States.

A day earlier, Swiss banks began to warn Russians about closing their accounts if they do not stop paying taxes to the Russian budget.