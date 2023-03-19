updateThe financial markets seem to be able to breathe easy again: the ailing Credit Suisse is taken over by Swiss competitor UBS, led by Dutchman Ralph Hamers. UBS will pay 2 billion dollars (1.86 billion euros), the Swiss central bank confirmed on Sunday evening after reporting in the Financial Times .

The agreement means that UBS will pay only a fraction of Credit Suisse’s market value. It amounted to 7.4 billion Swiss francs on Friday, about $8 billion.

UBS was urged by the Swiss authorities last weekend to close a deal quickly before the stock market reopens on Monday morning. This should reassure investors and prevent panic in the markets. With the merger, the Swiss authorities want to restore confidence in the Swiss banking sector. Previously, UBS would have offered $ 1 billion, but Credit Suisse thought that was too low.

The Swiss central bank confirmed the deal on Sunday evening and says it guarantees a maximum of 100 billion Swiss francs (more than 101 billion dollars).

Swiss President Alain Berset is pleased with Credit Suisse’s rescue. The acquisition by UBS is ‘a very strong solution in a complex situation’. According to the Swiss Ministry of Finance, a collapse of Credit Suisse would have caused enormous damage to the international banking system. The ministry speaks of a “commercial solution” to the Credit Suisse crisis. See also Jets and Giants stronger than they have in a long time: New York is on top of the NFL

Silicon Valley Bank

It was precisely to prevent that damage that UBS was put under considerable pressure. There had to be an agreement before the stock market opens on Monday morning. This reassures investors and prevents panic in the financial markets.

The unrest started more than a week ago with the collapse of three banks in the US, including the fairly large American Silicon Valley Bank. Fears of a banking crisis like in 2008 flared up. Globally, the shares of banks and insurers were hit hard.

Credit Suisse’s share price plummeted by more than 20 percent extra hard on Wednesday, because accountant PwC said it had discovered “a material weakness” in the accounting. That news followed a series of scandals that the bank had to deal with in recent years.

It led to great concerns about the future of Credit Suisse, which has more than 530 billion euros on its balance sheet, and the Swiss financial sector. The unrest was exacerbated by the fact that the largest shareholder Saudi National Bank indicated that it could no longer increase the support. Trading in the Credit Suisse share was subsequently interrupted several times. See also Tourism Thailand removes mandatory corona tests from vaccinees - Pattaya's Finnish entrepreneur shakes next autumn

Job losses

The Swiss central bank promised to support Credit Suisse on this, and regulator Finma was also keen on it. Competitor UBS was put under pressure to buy Credit Suisse. It is quite different from the banking crisis of 2008, when the authorities reacted much less assertively. In any case, the chance of a domino effect is now much less small. Most banks are in a much better position than they were then.

ECB and US Fed happy The European Central Bank (ECB) welcomes the “quick action” of the Swiss authorities. In a statement, ECB President Lagarde said the “actions and decisions of the Swiss authorities are of decisive importance in restoring orderly market conditions and ensuring financial stability”. According to her, the eurozone banking system is highly resilient to shocks, with strong capital and liquidity positions. The US Federal Reserve Board and the Bank of England are also satisfied with the acquisition of Credit Suisse. In a joint statement, Fed boss Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell (Bank of England) say that the “announcements from the Swiss authorities provide support for financial stability”. See also Lobby should be regulated in August, says president of Abrig

It is still unclear what the consequences will be for job losses at Credit Suisse. The Swiss bank employees’ union called on Sunday to set up a task force. According to the union, about 17,000 people work for the bank.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: