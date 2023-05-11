The Bank of England raised its main interest rate for the 12th consecutive time, this Thursday (11), now to 4.5%, the highest level since October 2008, at the beginning of the financial crisis, in an attempt to combat inflation in the UK.

“The (monetary policy) committee voted in favor of raising the bank interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.5%,” the entity announced in a statement, a week after similar increases by the Federal Reserve (Fed, US Central Bank) and the European Central Bank.

The Bank of England (BoE) also reported that the British economy has held up better than expected since January of this year and that it will not suffer a contraction in early 2023, as feared – in particular, thanks to lower than expected energy prices. expected.

Predicting growth in the British Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 0.25% in 2023, and 0.75% in 2024, the bank “now believes that demand will be greater” than it had estimated in its February forecast, as part of the summary of conclusions of its May monetary policy meeting.