The Bank of England raised its key rate to the highest since October 2008 4.5 percent

Following the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England on Thursday, May 11, it was decided to raise the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.5 percent per annum. About it said in a press release on the regulator’s website.

In the first half of the year, the UK’s GDP will remain at the same level, and the unemployment rate will remain below 4 percent until the end of 2024, according to forecasts by the Central Bank. Inflation in the first quarter of 2023 again turned out to be above 10 percent, the acceleration of price growth was mainly due to higher prices for food products. The regulator expects that price growth will begin to slow down sharply in the second half of the year and reach 4 percent by the end of 2023, with a target level of 2 percent.

The rate set at the meeting was the highest since October 2008. The regulator raised the rate for the 12th time in a row since December 2021 to curb inflation. The decision of the Central Bank coincided with the expectations of analysts, writes CNBC.

In May, the US Federal Reserve also raised the base rate. The indicator was raised to the range of 5-5.25 percent per annum. The regulator’s policy was also aimed at combating high inflation. Following the actions of the Fed, the European Central Bank also raised three key rates.